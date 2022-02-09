Man Accused of Killing Cathedral Catholic High School Teacher Back in Court for Preliminary Hearing

The man accused of fatally shooting a local high school teacher outside his North Park home last year allegedly asked during a firearms class how to kill people, a witness said in court on Wednesday.

Jesse Alvarez, 31, pleaded not guilty last year to the murder of Cathedral Catholic High School (CCHS) teacher Mario Fierro, who was found shot on the morning of Feb. 1, 2021 on the 4500 block of Kansas Street. San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer Scott Lockwood said the shooting suspect fled the scene, leaving Fierro injured on the sidewalk.

Emergency responders tried to revive the 37-year-old teacher, but he ultimately died of his wounds at the scene.

Alvarez was arrested later that night in Serra Mesa after investigators reviewed footage from at least two home security cameras in the area. Police believe the violence stemmed from an argument between the defendant and victim since Fierro was engaged to Alvarez’s ex-girlfriend.

According to Deputy District Attorney Ramona McCarthy, Alvarez dressed in all black clothing the day of the shooting. She added the defendant waited outside Fierro’s home for about an hour for the victim to go outside and then shot him multiple times before running away.

During the defendant’s arraignment last year, McCarthy described Alvarez as “fixated” on Fierro’s fiancée, whom he was in a relationship with for several years before her engagement to the victim. Documents obtained by NBC 7 showed the woman had sought protection against Alvarez via a domestic violence restraining order. In it, she claimed the defendant stalked her in person, cyberstalked her and was emotionally abusive and controlling during their relationship.

Her request was ultimately denied.

Beloved teacher and coach Mario Fierro was shot and killed in North Park. NBC 7's Dave Summers reports from a candlelight vigil held in the teacher's honor.

Fierro’s killing devastated the CCHS community, who fondly remembered the teacher as “ young, vibrant and full of life.”

“All of us loved him. He was a fantastic teacher and a great human being," said a letter sent to parents and staff the day he was killed.

Alvarez faces a first-degree murder charge in the case.