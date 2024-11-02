Man accused of gunning down teen Navy sailor outside East Village club enters plea

A man who allegedly shot and killed an 18-year-old Navy sailor in San Diego's East Village, then fled the state, pleaded not guilty Friday to murder.

Ta'Kari Terell Benness, 20, was arrested on Oct. 16 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, nearly two months after police say he shot operations specialist seaman apprentice Albert Soto, who was assigned to the San Diego-based destroyer USS Pinckney.

Benness, who was extradited to San Diego this week, faces up to 50 years to life in state prison if convicted of murder, plus an allegation of using a gun in the killing. He remains in custody without bail.

At Benness' arraignment, Deputy District Attorney Matthew Carberry said Soto was at a club with his friends on the night of Aug. 30 when his group got into a fight with Benness and three other men.

The two groups eventually left the venue via separate exits, according to SDPD Lt. Lou Maggi, but continued arguing outside intermittently for about a half-hour.

Carberry said Benness and/or members of his group said something to the effect of, "I will air this [expletive] out. I've got my gun in the car."

The prosecutor said Soto left, but later returned, "demanding a one on-one fight in retribution for the fight that took place in the club." Benness then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim. Soto was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Carberry said Benness fled California on a Greyhound bus.

Police said Benness and the three men he was with were identified "through a combination of public and private security footage, license plate readers, witness interviews, and tireless investigative work." However, no information has been publicly released regarding the other three men.

Soto, a native of Queens, New York, had reported to San Diego for military service in April, six months after enlisting, according to the Navy.