Man Accused of Campland by the Bay Killing Appears in Court

A man accused of killing another at Campland by the Bay in San Diego was formally charged on Friday.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night on the north part of Mission Bay at a site popular with families for camping and taking their kids to play.

NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada spoke to a frequent camp visitor about Tuesday night's homicide on park grounds.

The judge on Friday ordered the media not to show the face of the suspect, Michael Callahan, who was motionless and calm as he sat during his video arraignment. Heis accused of shooting and killing 49-year-old Ryan Abbott.

Callahan had a disagreement with Abbott near the pool area of the resort, then left briefly, police said, before returning and shooting Abbott in the chest.

Abbott was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Callahan faces a single count of first-degree murder as well as a firearm charge.

“All I can say at this time is that he is charged with the murder of Mr. Ryan Abbott and that it occurred on Tuesday of last week,” Deputy District Attorney Jessica Sutterley told NBC 7.

If convicted, Callahan, who is being held without bail, could face up to 50 years to life in prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 31.