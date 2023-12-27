Man accidentally shoots himself while running from officers in Logan Heights: San Diego PD

A man accidentally shot himself as he was running away from San Diego Police Department officers Wednesday evening in Logan Heights, the department said.

Minutes before 6:30 p.m., SDPD officers noticed a vehicle parked in the north alley of Ocean View Boulevard near Memorial Park and recreation center, Officer Darius Jamsetjee said. Parking in any alleyway citywide is illegal, according to SDPD.

The officers approached the parked vehicle hoping to speak with two people inside, but before they were able to make contact, a male in the passenger seat exited and began running away," Officer Jamsetjee said.

While running, the male shot himself with an unregistered gun, or "shoot gun," that was concealed somewhere on his body, according to Jamsetjee. He fell to the ground, and officers detained him and treated his gunshot wound. He was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital, Jamsetjee said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Jamsetjee could not share any details about the charges the man, who is 18 years old, could face. He said the driver of the vehicle was cooperative with the investigation.