Man Accidentally Shoots Himself at Chicano Park

The man shot himself when he took a gun out of his waistband, SDPD said.

By City News Service and City News Service

A man suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday at Chicano Park, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the park in Logan Heights and found a gunshot victim early Monday, police said. The person was hospitalized.

The victim's wound was apparently self-inflicted, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

The man shot himself when he took a gun out of his waistband, the officer said.

