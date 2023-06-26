Man Accidentally Shoots Himself at Chicano Park

A man suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday at Chicano Park, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the park in Logan Heights and found a gunshot victim early Monday, police said. The person was hospitalized.

The victim's wound was apparently self-inflicted, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

The man shot himself when he took a gun out of his waistband, the officer said.