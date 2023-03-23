Man, 82, Struck by Vehicle in El Cajon, Suffers Major Injuries

An 82-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and suffered major injuries in El Cajon, authorities said Thursday.

Around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, the man was walking in front of a Nissan Altima on Green Field Drive when the car struck him, according to the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses provided the victim with medical aid until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP.

The driver of the car, a 42-year-old woman, stayed at the scene. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factors in the crash, according to the CHP.