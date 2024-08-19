San Diego County

Man, 75, dies from fatal head wound in rural San Diego County home

By City News Service

San_Diego_County_Sheriff_Increases_Security_at_Schools.jpg

A 75-year-old man suffered fatal injuries to his head while inside his home, where he later died, authorities said Sunday.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies received a call to assist Cal Fire with an unresponsive man in his residence in the 900 block of Tierra Del Sol Road, in the Boulevard area, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"When deputies arrived, they were informed by Cal Fire that the 75- year-old male was deceased," the department reported in a statement. "Deputies entered the residence and observed what appeared to be trauma to the victim's head and requested assistance from the sheriff's Homicide Unit."

Homicide investigators were working to gather more information to determine the facts of the case, the department stated.

The motivation and circumstances of the alleged homicide were unclear. The victim's identity was not immediately provided.

Authorities urged anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This article tagged under:

San Diego CountySan DiegoEast County
