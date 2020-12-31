missing person

Man, 72, Missing, Suffers from Dementia and High Blood Pressure

By City News Service

An undated image of Harold Greenwood.
San Diego Police Department

A 72-year-old man who suffers from dementia and high blood pressure is missing, authorities announced Thursday morning.

Harold Greenwood was last seen about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday leaving for a walk from his home in the 4700 block of Magnus Way, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Greenwood is Black, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was wearing a black and white plaid jacket and blue pants, police said.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: COVID-19 Variant Found in U.K., Colorado Detected in San Diego County

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Remembering San Diegans Lost to COVID-19 in 2020

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call police at (619) 531-2000.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

missing personSan DiegoSan Diego Police DepartmentSDPDMissing Man
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us