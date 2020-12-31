Man, 72, Missing, Suffers from Dementia and High Blood Pressure

A 72-year-old man who suffers from dementia and high blood pressure is missing, authorities announced Thursday morning.

Harold Greenwood was last seen about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday leaving for a walk from his home in the 4700 block of Magnus Way, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Greenwood is Black, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was wearing a black and white plaid jacket and blue pants, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call police at (619) 531-2000.