Man, 70, Carjacked in Hillcrest: SDPD

By Rafael Avitabile

San Diego police are looking for a man who allegedly carjacked a 70-year-old man in Hillcrest Friday morning.

The victim was sitting in his car on Albatross Street, south of University Avenue, at around 6:30 a.m. when the suspect approached him from behind and dragged him out of the driver's seat, SDPD said.

The suspect got into the victim's burgundy 2003 Saturn and took off eastbound on Washington Street, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a 5-foot 7-inch man in his 40s with a heavy build wearing a black baseball hat and a black face mask.

SDPD Robbery Unit detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the robbery unit, or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously at (888) 580-8477.

