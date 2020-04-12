San Diego

Man, 69, Struck By Motorist, Expected to Survive Injuries

By City News Service

Generic police car lights.
File Photo

Generic police car lights.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A 69-year-old man is expected to survive the injuries he suffered when he was struck by a motorist in the Otay Mesa West community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.

A 19-year-old man was driving his 2001 Mercedes-Benz C240 northbound
in the 3000 block of Beyer Boulevard when he struck the pedestrian in the No. 1
lane who was walking southbound, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego
Police Department.

The pedestrian, who suffered open fractures to his left tibia, fibula and other injuries, was transported to an area hospital. The crash occurred a little before 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Heims said.

Local

San Diego County Apr 11

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 45 People Have Died From COVID-19 in San Diego County

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Millions of Taxpaying Immigrants Won’t Get Stimulus Checks

The driver was not injured. Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the
crash, he said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San DiegoSan Diego Police DepartmentOtay Mesa
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us