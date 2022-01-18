Man, 46, Dies After Fight With Chula Vista Casino Security

A Monday night brawl, the second fight a man had with security guards in three days, ended with a man near death in front of the Seven Mile Casino, according to Chula Vista police.

Pending family notification, Chula Vista police have not yet released the name of the 46-year-old man who died sometime around 9 p.m. after an incident at the casino, which is in the 200 block of Bay Boulevard, near the South Bay city's waterfront.



Investigators said the situation began to unfold Saturday night, when, police said, the man had some sort of altercation while at the casino, allegedly assaulting a security guard. Officials said the man was told at that time that he was banned from the venue and was subject to a trespassing arrest in the event he returned.

The deceased man, however, allegedly ignored the warning and went back to the Seven Mile Casino, where he went inside and was recognized by guards in connection to Saturday's incident and was asked him to leave.

The man apparently initially complied with that request but returned to the casino a short time later, and, during this attempt to gain access, scuffled with security as the guards tried to detain him, investigators said, with the group falling to the ground, where the dead man lost consciousness.

Calls went out for police and paramedics, who arrived first at the casino and were administering lifesaving measures to the man who, when officers arrived, stopped breathing. The man was brought to a local hospital but never recovered and was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they have identified the security guards involved, and that they are cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, according to police.

Chula Vista police are asking for any witnesses to the incident to contact them at 619-691-5151. Tips can also be called in anonymously to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.