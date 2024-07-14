Man, 40, fatally stabbed at Mira Mesa home

A man was fatally stabbed Friday during a predawn quarrel at a Mira Mesa home.

The violent death in the 11000 block of Mont Blanc Drive, east of Camino Santa Fe, was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

A woman brought the 40-year-old victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

"The preliminary information gathered shows that the (man and woman) are believed to be in a dating relationship," SDPD homicide Lt. Jud Campbell said. "There was some type of argument at the residence. During that argument, a knife was present and the male suffered a fatal stab wound. It is not clear yet what the exact events were that led up to the male being stabbed."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The woman who was present at the time of the stabbing was detained for questioning, according to police. Her name also was withheld.