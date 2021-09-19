Man, 35, Riding Scooter Struck and Killed By Vehicle in San Diego

A 35-year-old man riding a Link scooter was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Balboa Park community of San Diego, which was driven by a 17-year-old girl, police said Sunday.

A 2012 Mazda 3 was driving in a northeasterly direction, in the 2800 block of Pershing Drive, when it struck the scooter about 10:55 p.m. Saturday, which was going in the same direction, in the bike lane, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The 35-year-old man riding the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not known whether the 17-year-old girl was arrested or cited.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.