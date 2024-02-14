Man, 25, pleads not guilty to abusive sexual contact on flight from San Diego to Seattle

A Washington State man has pleaded not guilty to abusive sexual contact after allegedly touching a woman he did not know inappropriately on a flight from San Diego to Seattle last year, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

The 25-year-old man, identified as Desmond Bostick, appeared in court last Friday on an indictment returned last year for abusive sexual contact. He was arrested on Feb. 9, U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman said.

Bostick was seated in the last row on the aisle seat of an Alaska Airlines flight from San Diego to Seattle, when he tried to allegedly touch the victim seated next to him, according to records in the case. Bostick tried to touch the victim on the thigh and grabbed her buttocks when she stood to allow the passenger in the window seat to exit the row. Bostick allegedly used a blanket he brought on the plane to hide his conduct, records state.

After the plane touched down, the victim reported Bostick's conduct to the flight crew and law enforcement began its investigation. Bostick was later located by the FBI and was arrested.

Bostick is due back in court in April.

The U.S. Attorney's Office reported an alarming increase in sexual misconduct on planes in June 2023. Since highlighting the issue, there have been three additional cases filed.

The FBI is investigating this case with the assistance of the Port of Seattle Police.