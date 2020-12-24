Man, 24, Dies After Being Gunned Down in Encanto

A man died overnight after being gunned down in San Diego’s Encanto community, police confirmed.

Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, the San Diego Police Department was alerted of gunfire near at Imperial Avenue and 61st Street. Soon, more reports of gunfire two blocks away, along the 6300 block of Imperial Avenue.

SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs said that when police arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground in the parking lot of a business. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition; he did not make it through the night.

Dobbs said the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide, and detectives are still searching for clues as to what happened.

“At this time, there is very little known about the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Dobbs said.

The shooting victim has been identified but police are not releasing his name yet. He was 24 years old, Dobbs confirmed.

No one else was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this case can reach out to SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.