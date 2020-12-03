Man, 23, Suspected of Murder After Deadly Fight at Rancho Penasquitos Home

A 23-year-old man was arrested for murder after a guest in his Rancho Penasquitos home was knocked unconscious during a fight and never awoke, San Diego police said.

SDPD received a call at about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday from the father of Wyatt Austin Lane who said his son had been in a fight with a man, who never regained consciousness.

Officers arrived at the home in the 12500 block of Darkwood Road and found the man dead in a bedroom, SDPD said. It was not clear how long he had been unconscious for.

SDPD did not provide any details about the victim. He was described solely as a guest.

Lane was arrested and booked into San Diego Central Jail where he faces one count of first-degree murder. He is scheduled in court on Jan. 8.

SDPD's homicide detectives are investigating the incident and are in the process of collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

No other information was available.