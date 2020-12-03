Rancho Penasquitos

Man, 23, Suspected of Murder After Deadly Fight at Rancho Penasquitos Home

SDPD did not provide any details about the victim. He was described solely as a guest

Police tape
Getty Images

A 23-year-old man was arrested for murder after a guest in his Rancho Penasquitos home was knocked unconscious during a fight and never awoke, San Diego police said.

SDPD received a call at about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday from the father of Wyatt Austin Lane who said his son had been in a fight with a man, who never regained consciousness.

Officers arrived at the home in the 12500 block of Darkwood Road and found the man dead in a bedroom, SDPD said. It was not clear how long he had been unconscious for.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Regional 3-Week Shutdowns Coming Soon

coronavirus pandemic 30 mins ago

Salon Owner Reacts to Looming Stay-At-Home Order

SDPD did not provide any details about the victim. He was described solely as a guest.

Lane was arrested and booked into San Diego Central Jail where he faces one count of first-degree murder. He is scheduled in court on Jan. 8.

SDPD's homicide detectives are investigating the incident and are in the process of collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

No other information was available.

This article tagged under:

Rancho PenasquitosMurder Charge
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us