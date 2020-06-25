shooting

Man, 21, Shot in Arm in Stockton Neighborhood

By City News Service

A 21-year-old man was shot in the arm while standing on a street corner with a friend in the Stockton neighborhood, police said Thursday.

It happened shortly after 10:20 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Island Avenue and 31st Street, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The victim was standing near the corner with a friend when a man ran up, shot the victim once in the left arm and ran away southbound on 31st Street, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.

The suspect was described as a roughly 5-foot-5 Hispanic man in his early 30s with a thin build. He was clean-shaven, bald and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and glasses.

