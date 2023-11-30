Crime and Courts

Man, 20, posed as 15-year-old and molested 12-year-old girl: San Diego police

San Diego PD investigators believe there may have been more victims molested by the man identified only as Romero

By City News Service

The badge on a San Diego Police Department officer's uniform.
NBC 7

San Diego police have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, authorities reported Thursday.

The suspect — identified by the San Diego Police Department only by the first name "Romero" — molested the girl at her home while claiming to be a 15-year-old, SDPD spokesperson Lt. Adam Sharki alleged.

Related Stories

Crime and Courts Nov 21

New charges against University City High School teacher accused of trying to pay teen for sex

OCEANSIDE Nov 27

Vista Unified substitute teacher pleads not guilty to lewd acts with teen at Oceanside park

"Investigators have reason to believe there might be ... unreported victims who (have) been sexually assaulted by (the suspect) either at their homes or his home, Sharki said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Police did not immediately disclose the location where the purported crimes allegedly occurred or when the suspect was taken into custody.

"Additional details are being withheld at this time to protect the current investigation and prosecution," the SDPD spokesman said Thursday afternoon.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us