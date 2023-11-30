Man, 20, posed as 15-year-old and molested 12-year-old girl: San Diego police

San Diego police have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, authorities reported Thursday.

The suspect — identified by the San Diego Police Department only by the first name "Romero" — molested the girl at her home while claiming to be a 15-year-old, SDPD spokesperson Lt. Adam Sharki alleged.

"Investigators have reason to believe there might be ... unreported victims who (have) been sexually assaulted by (the suspect) either at their homes or his home, Sharki said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Police did not immediately disclose the location where the purported crimes allegedly occurred or when the suspect was taken into custody.

"Additional details are being withheld at this time to protect the current investigation and prosecution," the SDPD spokesman said Thursday afternoon.