Man, 20, Arrested After Man Found Stabbed in San Marcos Home

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man in San Marcos, authorities said Tuesday.

Kellon Razdan is accused of killing 20-year-old Aris Keshishian, who was found wounded in a home in the 1100 block of Via Vera Cruz at about 7:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Keshishian appeared to have been assaulted and was bleeding, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. He was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy report determined Keshishian died from multiple sharp force injuries. The manner of death was homicide.

Homicide detectives identified Razdan as a suspect, but did not disclose the evidence that led them to suspect him. The relationship between the two men and any possible motives were also not disclosed.

Razdan was booked into county jail on Monday. He is expected to be arraigned on one charge of first-degree murder on Wednesday.