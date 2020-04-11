San Diego County Sheriff's Department

Man, 19, Arrested in Shooting Death of 18-Year-Old in Imperial Beach

By City News Service

scripps-mercy-emergency-gen

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Imperial Beach, sheriff's officials said Saturday.

San Diego resident Diego Rodriguez, 18, was dropped off about 12:45 a.m. Friday at Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Unit.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at 1 a.m., Seiver said.

Local

San Diego County Apr 8

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 44 People Have Died From COVID-19 in San Diego County

coronavirus outbreak 22 hours ago

Detained Migrants Call Otay Mesa Detention Center a ‘Death Trap’

"The cause of death is a single gunshot wound to the head and the
manner of death is homicide," he said.

An investigation led to locating a crime scene at a home in the 400 block of 7th Street in Imperial Beach, where Johnnathan Riebeling, 19, was contacted, he said.

Riebeling was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the San
Diego Central Jail, Seiver said.

The sheriff's Homicide Unit asked anyone with information regarding
the homicide to call at (858)285-6330 or after hours at (858)565-5200.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego County Sheriff's DepartmentImperial BeachScripps Mercy Hospital
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us