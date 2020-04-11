Man, 19, Arrested in Shooting Death of 18-Year-Old in Imperial Beach

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Imperial Beach, sheriff's officials said Saturday.

San Diego resident Diego Rodriguez, 18, was dropped off about 12:45 a.m. Friday at Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Unit.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at 1 a.m., Seiver said.

"The cause of death is a single gunshot wound to the head and the

manner of death is homicide," he said.

An investigation led to locating a crime scene at a home in the 400 block of 7th Street in Imperial Beach, where Johnnathan Riebeling, 19, was contacted, he said.

Riebeling was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the San

Diego Central Jail, Seiver said.

The sheriff's Homicide Unit asked anyone with information regarding

the homicide to call at (858)285-6330 or after hours at (858)565-5200.

