Man, 19, Arrested After Crash Into Canyon Kills 18-Year-Old Woman

The vehicle veered off the roadway and several feet down into a canyon

By Christina Bravo

The daytime scene at a Paradise Hills intersection where a deadly crash occurred.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on hit-and-run charges after allegedly taking off after crashing a vehicle into a ditch in Paradise Hills, killing an 18-year-old woman.

The man was driving a 1992 Mercedes with four passengers on Paradise Valley Road when he attempted to turn on Munda Road but swerved out of control, the San Diego Police Department said.

The vehicle veered off the roadway and several feet down into a canyon.

"All five occupants were able to exit the vehicle and climb back up to the street," SDPD Officer Dino Delimitros said.

An 18-year-old woman suffered internal injuries and was transported to the hospital where she later died. She has not yet been identified.

It was unclear if any of the other passengers were hurt.

The driver took off from the scene, police said. Officers said they found the man in bushes close to where the crash occurred.

The man, who has not yet been identified, faces felony hit-and-run charges.

