Mammoth gets majorly frosted as snow pups and skiers rejoice

What to Know Mammoth Mountain has received over three feet of snow during the Feb. 12-13 storm

A "Double Dump Alert" will continue through Valentine's Day

"The snow is DEEP," says the mountain team; check road conditions before making for the Eastern Sierra resort

VALENTINE'S DAY? The emotion-packed occasion has a way of inspiring us to consider all of the things we love dearly. And if you love snow, like a lot of snow, and you've been hoping to put some time in on some world-class slopes, there's a lot to love this Feb. 14: Mammoth has received over three feet in the storm that swept into the Sierra Nevada just a day or so ahead of Valentine's. Take a look now at some frosty 'n fresh photos from Mammoth Lakes and Mammoth Mountain, and, as always, check road conditions before making for the Eastern Sierra wonderland, a place synonymous with spectacular schussing and scenic beauty.

Cody Mathison The ski resort's iconic mammoth enjoyed a cold coat of snow during the storm.

Samantha Lindberg/Mammoth Lakes Tourism A furry cutie enjoyed a Feb. 13 romp.

Samantha Lindberg/Mammoth Lakes Tourism Cars semi-disappeared under heaping piles of fresh flakes.

Samantha Lindberg/Mammoth Lakes Tourism Chilly scenes abounded: A cabin is seen between two heavily frosted automobiles.

Samantha Lindberg/Mammoth Lakes Tourism Mammoth Lakes transformed into a living snow globe.