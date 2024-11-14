A newly frosted Mammoth Mountain welcomes Opening Week skiers

What to Know Mammoth Mountain Opening Day

Friday, Nov. 15

Five inches fell overnight at the Eastern Sierra resort on Nov. 11; snow guns are also aiding the base

The kickoff will feature several special events, including a cameo by Woolly, the mascot of the Eastern Sierra mountain resort

Feeling frosty ahead of the holiday season is a widely shared emotion, but not in the tetchy or quarrelsome sense.

We're frosty because we're excited for the parka-rocking pleasures of wintertime, the flakes and toddies and sweaters and all of those soft and exquisite evening skies.

Few Golden State spots have excelled on all of the wintry and wonderful fronts like Mammoth Mountain, the bustling ski destination that has long been one of the cool jewels of the Eastern Sierra.

Opening Day is always a mondo revelry at the resort, but the revelry will grow even more mondo thanks to the frosty fact that five inches fell overnight on Nov. 11.

It's the snowy scene fans have been waiting for in a drier fall, for sure. Snow guns have also been adding to the base ahead of the resort's annual kick-off.

Admire the recently snowed-upon landscape now but maybe pause to don a cardigan first.

And speaking of wearables? The much-obsessed-over Mammoth beanie is out with, of course, a snazzy new design for the upcoming season, as is head-warming tradition.

Snow fell Nov. 11, four days ahead of Opening Day at Mammoth Mountain. (photo: Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain)

A serene scene will greet the first skiers of the season. (photo: Cody Matheson/Mammoth Mountain)