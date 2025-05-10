Mammoth Mountain will keep the winter spirit bright into June

YOU CAN FIND WINTER IN SUMMER, and without too much effort. Simply make a hearty soup, or break-out the hot cocoa mix, or throw on a Christmas flick, the two-hanky kind that, for sure, has an adorable, no-tears conclusion. You can also experience the unusual seasonal combo beyond your front door by looking for win-sum fun in spots that boast sweaters-in-the-sunshine vibes. Mammoth Mountain has long been one of California's premier win-sum locations, though not every year gives the Eastern Sierra resort an opportunity to display its ability to mix some wintry cool with summer-style warmth. But 2025 will be that year, for Mammoth just announced that it will keep the skiing going into June.

"HOLDING STRONG": The resort reported that "(t)he snow is still holding strong" in a May 9 social media update, so a June conclusion, rather than May, is in the wintry works. When Mammoth's final date will be in June is still to be revealed, but you can count on the resort rocking a rollicking spirit over Memorial Day Weekend, which right around the time some of the warm-weather activities kick into get-moving gear. The bike park will make its seasonal debut May 23, meaning that, for a couple of weeks at least, you can cycle and ski in the same day, if you're feeling it. And if you want to "Ski, Bike, Golf" over the course of a few hours? There's a package for that. Schuss by this site for all the shoulder season pursuits at the winter-meets-summer destination.

