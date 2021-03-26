San Diego Humane Society

Mama Dog and Newborn Puppies Found Under Valencia Park Van, Rescued by San Diego Humane Society

The stray dog will be on hold while the San Diego Humane Society searches for her owner

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A stray dog and her newborn puppies were rescued from the San Diego Humane Society on Thursday, March 25, 2021 after they were found under a van in Valencia Park.
San Diego Humane Society

A stray dog who took shelter under a van to give birth to her puppies during a rainy San Diego day has been rescued by the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) as they seek the pooch’s owner.

At about 4 p.m. Thursday, the animal shelter received a call of the dog and her newborn pups and were notified that the new family was under a van on the 5200 block of La Paz Drive in Valencia Park. There, SDHS officers found the new mom and 10 of her puppies under the vehicle.

Unfortunately, one of the puppies had already passed away but the other nine pups appeared healthy, according to the animal shelter.

Video of the rescue showed SDHS officers carefully grabbing the puppies one by one from under the van and placing them in a box cushioned with a blanket for their safe transport.

The dog, which is believed to be a 3-year-old a Rhodesian Ridgeback/Hound mix, and her puppies were taken to the humane society’s Pilar & Chuck Bahde Center. Their rescue came at a great time since the mother dog took refuge under the van from Thursday’s gloomy weather and was “very tired” after giving birth.

The newborn puppies were carefully placed in a box cushioned with a blanket for their safe transport to the San Diego Humane Society.
All of the dogs slept warm and comfortably at the San Diego Humane Society after a rough start to the newborns’ lives. The animal shelter described the mother dog as now being in “relatively good condition.”

The new family will be cared for and closely monitored by the medical team to make sure they are all well and healthy.

In the meantime, the stray will be placed on hold while her owner is sought. The pooch does not have a microchip.

The stray dog is believed to be a 3-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback/Hound mix.
