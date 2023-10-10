Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of San Diego Unites Community to end Breast Cancer as we know it at Annual Walk

For more than 30 years, the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer has united communities in the nation’s largest movement to end breast cancer as we know it, for everyone. This year, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of San Diego will take place on Sunday, October 15 at Balboa Park, providing a supportive community for breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers, supporters and families alike.

Since 1993, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events in communities across the country have raised approximately $1 billion to support breast cancer research, patient programs, and direct services.

Making Strides has grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement over the past three decades. Through Making Strides, we are funding critical research and life-saving programs that will ensure a brighter future for everyone who is impacted by breast cancer.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of San Diego

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Location: Balboa Park

Address: 1549 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101

Ceremony and check-in time: 7AM

Walk start time: 9AM

Sign up on: www.makingstrideswalk.org/sandiego

Stop by the NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 booth for fun promo items & to say hello to our team!

Making Strides Against Cancer was founded in 1984 by Margery Gould Rath, a breast cancer survivor in Massachusetts, as a "move-along-a-thon" to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. The event officially became known as the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in 1993 and has since inspired millions of people to participate in events in communities across the country. Rath remained a passionate volunteer until her passing in 2001.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, except for skin cancers. More than 300,590 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in 2023. Since 1993, the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® campaign has united communities, companies, and individuals with a collective goal to end breast cancer as we know it, for everyone. The campaign is nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement. Our fundraising goal is $575,000 to help fund the future of breast cancer research and programs for our loved ones today – and for the next generation.

There are many ways to get involved in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, including:

Be the movement by signing up for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer . Community members can join in saving lives, remembering loved ones and funding the future of breast cancer research and programs by joining the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement. Leading up to the event in October, participants can raise funds to reach a suggested personal goal of $100 or more, then attend an event in celebration of those efforts.

. Community members can join in saving lives, remembering loved ones and funding the future of breast cancer research and programs by joining the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement. Leading up to the event in October, participants can raise funds to reach a suggested personal goal of $100 or more, then attend an event in celebration of those efforts. Be the hope by sponsoring the Making Strides movement. Participants can also become corporate leaders in their community to ensure local survivors and thrivers are celebrated and honored during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Participants can also become corporate leaders in their community to ensure local survivors and thrivers are celebrated and honored during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Be the future by donating. Community members can also help fund the important work of the American Cancer Society by making a donation. Every dollar received is dedicated to ending breast cancer as we know it. Donations can be made by visiting MakingStridesWalk.org/SanDiego

Registration for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of San Diego is now open and the event kicks off at 7AM at Balboa Park. For more information or to register, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/SanDiego