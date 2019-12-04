Girl, 10, Gets Make-A-Wish Trip to See Castles, Meet Loch Ness Monster in Scotland

Ten-year-old Julia Davidson had absolutely no idea what splendors were waiting for her when she walked into a Macy’s department store Wednesday.

Her parents told her she was going to the store to send a Christmas letter to Santa but when she walked through the doors of the Macy's at Westfield UTC, the sound of Scottish bagpipes filled the store.

“Is this really happening? Is this a dream? Wake up Julia!," Julia recalled thinking when she realized what was happening.

Julia, who has been battling cancer but is now in remission, walked down a red carpet lined by friends and well wishers to see a big sign painted with a classic Loch Ness monster that said, "Julia, your wish is coming true!"

"My wish is to go to Ireland and Scotland," she said. "Mostly because I want to see the castles and learn more about the history."

There were happy tears and smiles from Julia and her family when they learned Macy's and Make-A-Wish San Diego teamed up to gift Julia her dream.

“This is an amazing gift to celebrate that she’s doing so well,” mom Jessica Davidson said.

Julia will take a trip to Scotland to visit castles, learn about their histories and meet Nessie, the Loch Ness monster. The trip also comes with a day-visit to Ireland.

Julia's father, Todd Davidson, said their family often talks about Ireland and Scotland’s extensive histories, which started long before America was even a thought but one idea was soley Julia's.

“[The Loch Ness monster] idea came from her, so she wants to go see ‘Nessie,'" he said.

The Davidsons said Julia’s cancer treatments were successful and she’s pretty much been living a normal life for the past year.

“It’s amazing. Prayers have been answered and we do everything we can in our power to get her the best treatment and there’s always an element of chance which is really scary, so we’re just amazingly thankful,” Todd Davidson said.

From Nov. 4 to Dec. 24 Macy’s is asking people of all ages to write letters to Santa and drop them off in stores or submit them online. For every letter sent, Macy’s will donate $1, up to $1 million, to Make-A-Wish to help grant wishes for children battling critical illnesses.