Make Sure Your Hurricane Relief Donation Gets to People Who Need it

Parts of Florida are reeling under the effects of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall as a category 4 hurricane. You might see fundraisers popping up on social media, but you'll want to think twice before clicking on those links.

Whenever disaster strikes a community, people need money to rebuild and recover. In a world where anyone can make an online fundraiser, it's important to make sure you know where your money is going.

First, don't give to the first charity that asks. Just because you came across that charity's post or ad first, doesn't mean they need it the most.

Second, support charities in the community. Before donating, make sure the charity has expertise in helping after natural disasters or are already set up in that community.

Also, send money, not in-kind donations unless they are specifically asking for them. Money allows charities to buy things their communities need in bulk, which are easier to store and deliver.

Third, you can wait to donate. If you can't help in the next few days, that doesn't mean it's too late. Cleaning and rebuilding efforts take time, so don't feel like you need to donate immediately.

Taking an extra day or two can also help you see which charities have an overwhelming amount of support, and which ones are still struggling to get donations.

Fourth, research any groups you want to donate to. Websites like Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, and Candid will tell you how the group spends the money it raises. Also look at the organization's history. What relief efforts has it helped with before? What kind of services does it offer?

Also use caution when donating to individuals posting on crowdfunding sites. There's no way to guarantee how that money will be used. Be warry of anyone asking for donations in cash, by gift card, a wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. Credit cards and checks are your best protection against scams.