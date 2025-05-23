Make merry at the medieval ‘Koroneburg Renaissance Festival'

What to Know "Koroneburg Renaissance Festival"

Opens May 24 in Eastvale

Saturdays and Sundays through June 22 (also open on Memorial Day, which is Monday, May 26)

$18.03 and up

You've got your lucky lute, and your bell-laden jester's hat, and the most colorful pair of tights you own, but where can you prance, dance, and savor the joys of spring as June joyfully approaches?

In a word, or three, it's the Koroneburg Renaissance Festival, a fantastical trip back to medieval Germany.

Reaching the 16th century sounds like you might need to have a powerful wizard in your friend group, but if you do not know a spell-caster, worry not: Driving to Eastvale, near Corona, is what is required.

In other words, there's no need to recharge your time machine to reach this popular celebration. (That's a lengthy process anyway, and we're never sure where the charger is.)

Merrily launched in 1998, the festival is "permanently built," making it one of the few Renaissance events in the region with that designation.

Games that hearken back to centuries long gone, rollicking songs, artisanal items for sale, foodstuffs that are very much of the time — or "tyme," if you prefer — and ye olde sights will hold spritely sway every weekend from May 24 through June 22; the festival will also be open May 26, a Monday.

Costuming-up is part of the throwback fun, so slip into your most medieval smock, cape, or suit of armor and be among others who share a similar sense of sartorial flair.

Fancy a ticket to this time-travel-y extravaganza?

Send your trusty falcon in the direction of this site at once, where admissions may be purchased.