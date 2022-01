Traffic was backed up on a major San Diego freeway during commuting hours Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was struck on freeway lanes on the northbound Interstate 805 near the I-8 interchange, California Highway Patrol said.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The pedestrian suffered major injuries, CHP said.

SkyRanger7 showed major traffic backup on I-805 in the Mission Valley area.

No other information was available.