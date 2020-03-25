Major League Rugby Launches Twitch Channel

The San Diego Legion saw their undefeated season come to a screeching halt after five games when the COVID-19 virus caused Major League Rugby to cancel the season.

But we’re still going to get Rugby.

Kind of.

MLR is launching “MLR 2020: Virtual” that will feature the 12 clubs facing off against each other virtually on the league’s Twitch Channel.

Ryan Matyas is one of the Legion players competing in the virtual rugby video games.

“It’s a lot of fun, obviously with not being able to play and being quarantined it’s a way to get rugby out there, compete and have a laugh.”

Rugby is a brutal sport, one advantage to online rugby versus real rugby is the body feels much better after a virtual game.

“Yes, no ice baths, only ice drinks.”

As if getting rugby back into our lives wasn’t enough, the San Diego Legion and the rest of the league are partnering with the Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund so fans can donate to food banks during the live streams.

So, not only is this a fun way to keep the season going, but the virtual games have a good cause behind them.

“We have a lot of people out of work, unable to make money, and that’s what the donations are for, to feed people and help them out. I know in this uncertain time, there are a lot of people that want to give back, they have big hearts, that want to do good, this is a way to do that. The easy route that everybody is used to, if you want to help someone you want to physically get out there and do it, right now that is not the safest thing to do, so if you do have that passion, that drive, and the means, then that’s what this outlet is,”

The remaining virtual Legion schedule is:

Tuesday, March 24 at 5 p.m. PST, versus Houston SaberCats

Saturday, March 28 at 3 p.m. PST, versus Seattle Seawolves

Thursday, April 2 at 5 p.m. PST, versus Austin Gilgronis

Saturday, April 4 at 3 p.m. PST, versus Colorado Raptors Rugby

Online playoffs are set to start on Tuesday, April 6.