Major DMV Offices Reopen Friday for Select Transactions

The California Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen 25 of its field offices on Friday, including its San Diego and San Marcos locations, to assist customers with appointments and "transactions that require an in-person visit to a field office."

The offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on Wednesdays, when offices will open at 9 a.m.

All of the agency's field offices across the state closed March 27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. DMV officials are still urging customers to use online services as much as possible.

Social-distancing measures will be in place at the reopening field offices, which were chosen based on their size, location and service capacity, according to the DMV.

The offices will be open for people with appointments and for select transactions, including:

paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues

reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license

applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card

processing commercial driver license transactions

applying for a disabled person parking placards

adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a

driver license

verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus

processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time

and space allows.

Also worth noting: The DMV has waived late fees and penalties for vehicle registration renewals due between March 16 and May 31 that are within 60 days of the original expiration date. In addition, all driver licenses that expire between March 1 and May 31 can be renewed online or by mail. Drivers 70 years and older whose licenses expire between those dates will get a 120-day temporary paper extension in the mail, and drivers 69 and younger can request a free temporary-paper extension online.