Mail ballots go out to South Bay voters for District 1 special election

In just a few weeks, voters in San Diego County’s District 1 will have the chance to elect their next supervisor.

Mail ballots go out on Monday for the upcoming special election to replace former chairwoman Nora Vargas.

Claudia Hernandez is a voter in the district. For 23 years, she has owned and operated La Concha Bakery on E Street in Chula Vista.

“It’s what everyone thinks about when they think about Mexican pastries. They think about conchas,” she said. Hernandez said conchas are her number one selling pan dulce.

She is a Latina, a business owner, and an advocate for her community. “We need to address the realities and the challenges that Chula Vista faces especially taking into consideration what is important to this community," Hernandez said.

Monica Lozano is a regular customer who also lives in the neighborhood.

“The conchas are the best. I’m always the favorite at work when I bring them," Lozano said.

Lozano is one of the more than 370,000 registered voters living in the County district that is without representation on the Board of Supervisors at the moment. She said, "[of course representation is important], especially here in Chula Vista. All the decisions affect all of us.”

There are decisions still to be made about the continuous flood of raw sewage from Tijuana polluting District 1 waterways. There's also the issue of rising homelessness in communities from Barrio Logan to the border, and the beaches. The district also includes Imperial Beach, National City, San Ysidro, Otay Mesa, and Chula Vista.

Politics and pan dulce don’t necessarily mix. But, they are symbolic of the district's culture and community, where Latinos make up almost 61% of the population. There is also a significant Filipino and Asian community at about 15%. They are the voters the candidates want to connect to within the next month.

The candidates running include Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre, Chula Vista Deputy Mayor Carolina Chavez, Chula Vista Mayor John McCann and San Diego City Council Member Vivian Moreno.

They want to replace former Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas, who was re-elected in November then unexpectedly resigned in December.

Ballots will arrive in voter mail boxes this week with the special election scheduled for April 8.

Claudia Hernandez hopes her pan dulce is bringing some relief to her customers who face a critical vote on their future.

“Nobody can deny that something sweet brings joy and good feelings to people, so that’s what we try to create," she said.