Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Shakes Parts of Mexico, No Casualties or Damage Reported

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake with an epicenter in the state of Veracruz, shook eastern and central Mexico on Thursday and was felt very slightly in the capital, according to authorities and the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Local authorities detected no casualties or property damage.

The National Seismological Service of Mexico (SSN) reported preliminarily that the movement had been magnitude 6.2, although moments later it changed its magnitude to 5.7.

Although the tremor was felt intensely in the city of Xalapa, capital of Veracruz, and in the tourist area of the port of Veracruz-Boca del Río, no injuries and damage to urban or strategic infrastructure were reported.

After the evacuation of public buildings and schools, elements of Civil Protection and Public Security of the state started their inspection of the buildings.

"After preliminary monitoring due to the tremor that marked the National Seismological as the epicenter in Isla, Veracruz, we report that so far there is no relevant news. There are no damages, and it is still being monitored," said the governor of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García.

The governor of Veracruz indicated that there is no damage to either the hydroelectric plants or the nuclear power plant in the region.



Shortly after the earthquake, the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, said on Twitter that there were no damages and assured that all the protocols were activated.

While Alejandro Murat, governor of Oaxaca, a state neighboring Veracruz, also reported that so far "there is no recorded damage."

The seismic alert forced Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to momentarily cancel his daily conference at the National Palace.

"Fortunately, no serious damage is being reported at the moment due to the earthquake," the president said when resuming the press conference.

EARTHQUAKES THAT HAVE RECENTLY AFFECTED MEXICO

One of the most recent earthquakes was that of September 7, which was of magnitude 7.1 according to the SSN and with an epicenter very close to the resort of Acapulco, in Guerrero, where it caused material damage.

While in mid-2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, an earthquake of magnitude 7.4 left a dozen dead and a score injured in the southern state of Oaxaca.

In 2017, 471 people died in Mexico from three earthquakes, on September 7, 19 and 23, in the largest natural tragedy in Mexico since the 1985 earthquake, which left thousands dead in the country's capital.