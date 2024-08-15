Earthquakes

Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes in Lake Elsinore area; felt in San Diego: USGS

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

USGS

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattled the Lake Elsinore area Thursday morning which was also felt in San Diego County, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at 9:39 a.m. and had a depth of about 5.4 miles.

A 3.0 magnitude aftershock was also reported about a minute after the initial quake, according to USGS.

According to USGS, shaking was reported in Whittier, Pasadena, Riverside, Menifee, Irvine, La Verne and even parts of San Diego, including Oceanside and Escondido.

This is the third quake felt in the area. There was was a quake with a magnitude of 4.4 centered near the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday. That temblor came on the heels of a 5.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 6, which was centered near Bakersfield and was felt across most of Southern California.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

