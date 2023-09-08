Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes near Ramona

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck near Ramona at 10:59 p.m. Thursday, according to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was centered 14.3 miles northeast of Ramona and 14.2 miles northeast of San Pasqual.

It was about 6 miles deep.

It was centered 15.7 miles north of San Diego Country Estates and 19.5 miles northeast of Escondido.

The were no reports of injuries or damage.