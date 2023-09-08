earthquake

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes near Ramona

By City News Service

USGS

 A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck near Ramona at 10:59 p.m. Thursday, according to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was centered 14.3 miles northeast of Ramona and 14.2 miles northeast of San Pasqual.

It was about 6 miles deep.

San Diego News

road closures Sep 1

Major I-5 closure in downtown San Diego this weekend

San Diego Zoo Safari Park 15 hours ago

Cloned endangered horse now calls San Diego Zoo Safari Park home

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

It was centered 15.7 miles north of San Diego Country Estates and 19.5 miles northeast of Escondido.

The were no reports of injuries or damage.

This article tagged under:

earthquake
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us