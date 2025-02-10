Magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattles San Bernardino area minutes before another 3.0 quake

Two back to back earthquakes shook the San Bernardino area Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck at around 9:44 a.m., and the second 3.0-magnitude quake struck just a few minutes after at 9:48.

Residents in Riverside, Ontario, Hesperia and Victorville reported having felt the first quake.

Over 230 people said they felt shaking, according to the USGS Felt Report.