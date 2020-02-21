machete attack

Machete-Wielding Suspect Attacks 61-Year-Old Man in Talmadge

The attack caused a 3-inch cut on the right side of the victim's back

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A 61-year-old man was hospitalized following an attack by a machete-wielding man in Talmadge who fled the scene.

San Diego police said the victim was seated in the driver’s seat of a parked car on 4800 El Cajon Bl. when a man approached his window and began to swing a machete at it. The window then shattered and the suspect continued to swing the weapon at the car.

During the attack, the victim was able to exit the car and began to flee when the assailant threw the machete at his back, authorities said. The incident caused a 3-inch cut on the right side of the victim’s back.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the attacker fled northbound in the west alley pf 4400 Estrella Ave. Police said the assailant is described as a man 40 to 50 years old who was wearing a blue shirt and jeans at the time of the attack.

The investigation is ongoing.

