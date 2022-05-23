Machete-Wielding Man on the Loose After Attack in Otay Mesa

A man who went to check on his car early on Monday morning in Otay Mesa was hospitalized after being attacked by a man with a machete, according to law enforcement.

Police said the 20-year-old victim was at a gathering at a home near the intersection of Hawaii Avenue and Magellan Street when he was told by a guest that somebody was "messing" with his parked car. The victim then went out the to street, where a man came out of the bushes and attacked him with the sharpened gardening tool.

The attacker struck the victim at least twice, police said, and he was injured on both arms as well as the back of his neck. Although the wound to his right arm was serious enough to prompt officers to apply a tourniquet, the man is expected to survive.

There is little information regarding the suspect other than the fact that he fled down Palm Avenue on foot and appeared to be dressed in all-gray clothing.