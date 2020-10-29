‘Mabel's Gone Fishing' Impatiently Waiting to Open Since Spring

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been a lot of businesses that have been stuck in limbo on how to operate their business due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Right in the heart of North Park, you’ll find Mabel’s Gone Fishing.

For now, the place is boarded up with a mural as owners sit tight while the coronavirus pandemic passes through.

“We were hoping to have it be (open by) late spring, early summer,” said Chelsea Coleman, co-owner. “But everything pretty much stopped in March."

COVID-19 brought the opening of the new Mediterranean Bistro to a stand-still.

“We knew it would definitely affect things," Coleman said. “I didn’t think we thought it would be this long.”

If things don't change anytime soon, Coleman says the expense of waiting to open is a growing concern.

“The debt we took on to finance this project is not going to be paid off as soon as we thought,” Coleman said. “It has changed everything.”

For now, her second business helps with the bills. Coleman is part owner of The Rose, a wine bar in South Park. A business that's also seen tough times due to the pandemic.

“It was terrifying, it was scary,” Coleman said. “Everything seemed like it was falling apart.”

The Rose remained closed for nearly two months. They're back open now, but revenue is down and owners remain fearful of what is to come.

“Winter is coming, it’s going to be colder and I don’t know how many people are going to want to do outdoor dining,” Coleman said. “There’s a lot of things to think about.”

As she prepares for an uncertain future, Coleman wants to remind the community of one thing.

“Continue to support your small businesses because it may look like things are flowing on smoothly and people are doing well, but underneath you have no idea what burdens and risks and sacrifices people have taken to keep things going,” Coleman said.