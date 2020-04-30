Lyft Passengers Steal Driver’s Car at Gunpoint: SDPD

San Diego

A 22-year-old Lyft driver had his car stolen at gunpoint near Petco Park Thursday night by one of his passengers, police said.

The carjacking happened at 7:45 p.m. on Imperial Avenue near the ballpark, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

Heims said the driver was dropping off four passengers when one of them pulled out a gun and demanded his car. The four suspects are described as teenage boys, between 15 and 17 years old.

The vehicle is described as a silver 2015 Hyundai Sonata with a license plate of 8FCE374.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

