Lyft driver says passenger assaulted her during ride through Lemon Grove: SDSO

A woman was assaulted Sunday evening while giving a rideshare to a man in Lemon Grove, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The assault happened at some point after the Lyft driver picked up a passenger, SDSO Lt. Zarnow said. There may have also been an attempted kidnapping, the lieutenant said.

The woman called 911 and the passenger was taken into custody. It was not yet clear if the passenger is facing charges.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and details are limited.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.