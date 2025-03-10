Lemon Grove

Lyft driver says passenger assaulted her during ride through Lemon Grove: SDSO

There may have also been an attempted kidnapping, an SDSO lt. said, but the investigation is ongoing

By Christina Bravo

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was investigating Sunday evening a report that a Lyft driver was assaulted during a ride in Lemon Grove.
A woman was assaulted Sunday evening while giving a rideshare to a man in Lemon Grove, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The assault happened at some point after the Lyft driver picked up a passenger, SDSO Lt. Zarnow said. There may have also been an attempted kidnapping, the lieutenant said.

The woman called 911 and the passenger was taken into custody. It was not yet clear if the passenger is facing charges.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and details are limited.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.

