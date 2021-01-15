Luxury Chula Vista RV Resort Nearly Complete; Accepting Reservations Online

A luxurious RV resort that’s part of a long-term plan to beautify land in Chula Vista is just months away from welcoming the public with posh amenities and room for a mini getaway.

The Costa Vista RV Resort will have several full hook-up RV sites visitors can choose from that will include private patios, picnic tables, fire pits and complimentary WiFi and cable.

Don’t have an RV? Not to worry, the site is offering five different vacation rentals in the form of fun tiny houses. The rentals are all roughly 400 square feet large and some even have private rooftop views of the San Diego Bay and downtown San Diego.

The dog-friendly, upscale resort boasts outdoor amenities like a community pool with cabanas, hot tubs, splash pads, a playground and sports complex that features basketball and pickleball courts. Indoor attractions include an arcade, event room, billiards room and an on-site cantina that serves Mexican and Southern California-inspired dishes.

Part of the Chula Vista Bayfront Master Plan, the resort is located at 825 E. Street in Chula Vista. The Board of the Port Commissioners approved a 66-year-old lease for Sun Chula Vista Bayfront RV, LLC to build the luxury resort.

The Costa Vista RV Resort is slated to open in the first quarter of 2021, with the site already accepting bookings online beginning April 1. For more information on the resort, click here.