Lunch on Lizzo: Grammy Winner Treats Sharp Grossmont Hospital Workers to Meal

Sharp Grossmont Hospital medical staff were treated to a generous surprise when Grammy award-winning singer Lizzo donated meals to those on the front lines in the battle against the novel coronavirus.

“Thank you so much for everything you guys have been doing during this pandemic,” the singer said in a video addressed to the La Mesa-based medical facility. “It’s been a very scary time and you guys have been a peace of mind during this time, and a hero, so thank you so much for all that you do.”

Lizzo SGH Donation.mov Turns out… Lizzo is as generous as she is talented! The Grammy award-winning artist graciously donated meals to health care heroes battling COVID-19 across the country, including Sharp Grossmont Hospital. Thanks, Lizzo for supporting our amazing medical professionals! Posted by Sharp Grossmont Hospital on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

The “Truth Hurts” singer said she wanted to show hospital workers a token of her appreciation and said she hopes they enjoy the meals.

“I love you guys so much and I hope that you feel the love and appreciation pouring in from everybody all around the world because we really do love and appreciate y’all,” Lizzo said.

Showing her appreciation for numerous hospitals, Lizzo has been sending several medical facilities around the country some meals. Sharp Grossmont, which is one of the many that was treated, expressed its gratitude for the Grammy winner’s nice gesture.

“Turns out…Lizzo is as generous as she is talented!,” the hospital said in a Facebook post.