USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre gets homecoming with San Diego FC

U.S. national team midfielder Luca de la Torre was loaned to Major League Soccer's expansion team in his hometown of San Diego by Spanish club Celta Vigo on Tuesday after making just one four-minute appearance for the team during the first half of the season.

A 26-year-old who has played for the national team 24 times, de la Torre signed a four-year contract with Celta in July 2022 and appeared in 28 Spanish league matches in his first season and 32 in his second. He was limited by a thigh injury this season and made his only league appearance on Dec. 6 against Mallorca, four days after his season debut in the Copa del Rey.

San Diego said the loan was through 2025 and it has an option to purchase de la Torre's rights.

After playing for the youth clubs San Diego Nomads and San Diego Surf, de la Torre moved to Fulham’s youth academy and made seven appearances for the Cottagers in the second division from the 2016-17 season through 2019-20, plus several in cup competitions. He transferred to Dutch club Heracles in August 2020 and spent two seasons in the Netherlands.

While a member of the 2022 U.S. World Cup team, de la Torre didn't appear in any matches. He scored his first international goal in a friendly last September against Canada.

San Diego, MLS's 30th team, plays its first match at the LA Galaxy on Feb. 23.

