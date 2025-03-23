LSU overwhelms Aztecs in Women's NCAA Tournament

14th-seeded San Diego State falls in 1st round of March Madness

San Diego State's last trip to the Women's NCAA Tournament came in 2012. The last time they won a tourney game was 2010.

So, it was understandable that the relatively unknown Aztecs ... who earned an automatic bid to March Madness with a Mountain West Conference Tournament title ... were slotted as the 14th seed and given a trip to play national powerhouse LSU in the Tigers' own gym in Baton Rouge. A win in this game would have been one of the biggest college basketball upsets of at least the last 20 years.

Alas, there will be no Aztecs Cinderella story this year. LSU scored the first 11 points of the game and rolled to a 103-48 win on Saturday night in Louisiana, reinforcing their status as a legitimate national championship contender.

From the very start, this just was not SDSU's night. The Tigers have a pair of All-Americans in Aneesah Morrow and Flau'Jae Johnson. In the first half they combined to score 22 points while the Aztecs as a whole had 20 on the board. By the end of the 3rd quarter LSU had a 73-36 lead and both teams started emptying their benches.

Their last game is not representative of the Aztecs entire season. They finished 25-10 and head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson has laid the groundwork to make sure the program doesn't take another 13 years to get back into the NCAA Tournament.