Loyal SC's First Trip to Oakland Ends in a Draw

In soccer it's called getting a result, even if no goals are scored.

San Diego Loyal SC made their inaugural trip to the Bay Area to face the Oakland Roots. They'll come with with a standings point after a 0-0 draw that was devoid of many scoring opportunities for either side.

The Loyal's best chance came in the 29th minute. Elijah Martin sent a cross to the middle of the box and Augustine Williams's header nearly found the net but Oakland goalie Paul Blanchette made a fantastic leaping save.

The Loyal are tied for 2nd place in the Pacific Division with Orange County SC. They host the 4th-place Tacoma Defiance next Sunday with a 3:00 pm kickoff at Torero Stadium.