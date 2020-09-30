Loyal SC Walks Off Pitch After Opposing Player Uses Homophobic Slur

The San Diego Loyal SC has once again taken a stand against hate.

The club walked off the pitch mid-match Wednesday night after a player on the Phoenix Rising directed a homophobic slur at Loyal player Collin Martin, Loyal SC tweeted.

In the first half a member of Phoenix Rising used a homophobic slur directed at Collin Martin. In response we have decided to walk off the pitch in protest. — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) October 1, 2020

"Last week we made it loud and clear that we do not stand for racism or homophobia. Nothing has changed this week," Loyal SC tweeted, followed by a pride flag and Black fist emoji.

"Enough is enough," another tweet from the club said.

Enough is enough.



Spread love. Not hate.#SDvPHX — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) October 1, 2020

Last Wednesday, a racist slur was hurled at a Loyal player in the 71st minute of a 1-1 draw against the LA Galaxy II. Loyal SC said multiple referees, Galaxy II coaching staff and players admitted to hearing the slur but refused to take disciplinary action.

The team announced it was forfeiting the match last Friday. LA Galaxy II cut ties with the player who used the slur the next day, and he was also suspended and fined by the league

The league looked into the allegations and said in a statement: "None of the facts in the subsequent investigation of the incident by the USL Championship were disputed by any of the involved parties."

“We don’t even want to recognize being a part of a match where these types of actions take place,” said SD Loyal’s Chairman Andrew Vassiliadis in a statement last week. “The Loyal in our name is symbolic of the diversity in our community and as a club we will not stand for this.”

“We don’t even want to recognize being a part of a match where these types of actions take place.”



Our full statement below regarding the racial slur that was directed at our player in the Sept. 23rd match.#SDLoyal | #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/bwIr50ToFy — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) September 25, 2020

Giving up the draw meant the Loyal would lose a point in the standings and give two more to the Galaxy II, the team right behind them in the playoff race.

Loyal head coach Landon Donovan's said giving up the point would likely keep them out of the playoffs, but said he's not worried about that if it means doing the right thing.

Wednesday's game against Phoenix was the Loyal's last of the season.