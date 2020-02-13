Loyal SC Unveils Kit and Sponsor

For a while now we've known when, where, and against whom San Diego Loyal SC will play its inaugural USL Championship match. Now we know what they'll be wearing. And what they'll be drinking.

On Thursday night Loyal SC revealed its kit and sponsor for the 2020 season. Stone Brewing, one of the largest craft breweries in San Diego, as its inaugural kit partner.

Something is definitely hopsening with the #LoyalSC. The kit. And the sponsor is @StoneBrewing. Looks good on em! pic.twitter.com/evwGGaT56W — Derek Togerson (@DerekNBCSD) February 14, 2020

Stone Brewing will be prominently featured across the chest of the white and orange jerseys that Loyal will don in its first year of existence. Loyal SC President and C.E.O. Warren Smith said he didn't grow up a soccer fan.

"I learned to become one because I like beer," said Smith. The remark drew chuckles from the crowd at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens - Liberty Station. But he was serious.

"In many ways that's what San Diego represents, if you think about it. This is the craft capital of the world," said Smith. "In talking to all of you and trying to build this club we knew how important beer was to you and we took that into account."

The club received permission to be the first club in the United Soccer League to have its goalies wear a different logo than the rest of the team. The keepers will have the Stone gargoyle on the chest.

Along with Stone, another San Diego staple will be a sponsor Rady Children's Hospital is also partnering with Loyal SC and will have its logo prominently displayed on the right shoulder. The club wanted to make sure it was involved with as many San Diego entities as possible.

The uniforms will be on the field at Torero Stadium for the first regular season match on March 7.