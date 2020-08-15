Loyal SC Suffers 1st Road Loss in Phoenix

San Diego Loyal SC won the first two road matches of their existence. However, due to matches being postpones when LA Galaxy II and Las Vegas Lights FC experienced positive COVID-19 tests, wins in Tacoma and Salt Lake City were the only two of their seven matches they'd played away from Torero Stadium.

The third time was not the charm. Loyal SC lost to Phoenix Rising FC 2-0 on Saturday night in Arizona. Junior Flemmings scored in the first half and Darnell King found the back of the net in the second half to win their first meeting with San Diego and knock the Loyal behind Orange County and into 3rd place in Group B of the USL Championship standings.

San Diego's next match is back at home on Saturday, August 22, against Reno 1868 FC, who sits in first place in Group A.